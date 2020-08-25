Van Morrison Says Concert Capacity Limits Are ‘Pseudo-Science’ In Call To End Social Distancing

By Corey Atad.

Van Morrison. Photo: EPA/Adrián Ruiz-Hierro/CP Images
Van Morrison is done with the pandemic.

In a statement published to his website, the 74-year-old singer called for the end of social distancing rules for concert venues.

Titling the post “Save Live Music”, Morrison wrote, “We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward. I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters, and others in the industry to fight with me on this.”

He then added, “Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science, and speak up.

“It’s not economically viable to do socially distanced gigs. Come forward now, the future is now.”

Morrison received pushback from fans on Twitter over his statement.

