Van Morrison Says Concert Capacity Limits Are ‘Pseudo-Science’ In Call To End Social Distancing

Van Morrison is done with the pandemic.

In a statement published to his website, the 74-year-old singer called for the end of social distancing rules for concert venues.

RELATED: Sean Penn Calls Trump’s Coronavirus Czar A ‘Liar And An Incompetent Pawn’

Titling the post “Save Live Music”, Morrison wrote, “We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward. I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters, and others in the industry to fight with me on this.”

He then added, “Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science, and speak up.

“It’s not economically viable to do socially distanced gigs. Come forward now, the future is now.”

RELATED: Cardi B And Joe Biden Talk Trump, Racism & The Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘I Just Want Answers’

Morrison received pushback from fans on Twitter over his statement.

What @vanmorrison seems to be saying is, "Once I've had your ticket money and you've bought the merchandise, you can go away and die". He of course will be distanced, on stage. https://t.co/sCPpRlFCZW — DinoGreycat (@dinogreycat) August 25, 2020

You go to a Van Morrison concert, you breathe in you breathe out you breathe in you breathe out you breathe in you breathe out you breathe in you breathe out, and you contract a fatal virus. https://t.co/4w25vfRweJ — John Lingan (@johnlingan) August 25, 2020