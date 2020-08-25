Big Sean Reflects On Nipsey Hussle Death, Quashing Kendrick Lamar Beef In ‘Deep Reverence’

Big Sean is doing a lot of reflecting on “Deep Reverence”.

Sean released his new collaboration with the late, great Nipsey Hussle. In the song, Sean reflects on Nipsey’s passing and how Sean reached out to Kendrick Lamar in the aftermath of his death.

“After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick / There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with / Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel,” Sean raps.

The song begins with an appropriate contribution from Nipsey: “F**k rap, I’m a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence.”

“Deep Reverence” appears on Sean’s upcoming sixth studio album, Detroit 2.