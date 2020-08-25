Chrissy Metz Says She And Hal Rosenfeld ‘Actually Broke Up Almost 2 Years Ago’

Chrissy Metz is living the single life — and has been for quite a while. After rumours swirled last week that the 39-year-old “This Is Us” star split from Hal Rosenfeld, Metz took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight about the timeline of their breakup.

In her post, Metz shared a screenshot of an article about her and Rosenfeld’s supposed split, writing alongside it, “For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago… can’t believe everything you read. #LateToTheParty.”

Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Metz