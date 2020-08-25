DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’; The Weeknd And Harry Styles Make Top 5

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Roddy Ricch, DaBaby. Photo: DaBaby/YouTube
Roddy Ricch, DaBaby. Photo: DaBaby/YouTube

Spotify listeners are feeling like a “ROCKSTAR” this summer.

DaBaby topped Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer both globally and in the U.S. with his chart-topping Roddy Ricch collaboration, “ROCKSTAR”. The data was collected between June 1 and August 15 of this year. Canada’s the Weeknd placed second globally; meanwhile, Jason Derulo and Harry Styles also appeared in the top five.

“I knew ‘ROCKSTAR’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper said in response to the song’s streaming success, per Variety. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

Review the top 20 below.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15, 2020):

  1. “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
  2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
  3. “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN
  4. “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
  5. “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
  6. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
  7. “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
  8. “Toosie Slide” by Drake
  9. “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S
  10. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
  11. “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
  12. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
  13. “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
  14. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
  15. “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa
  16. “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber
  17. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
  18. “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna
  19. “La Jeepta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia
  20. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
