DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’; The Weeknd And Harry Styles Make Top 5

Spotify listeners are feeling like a “ROCKSTAR” this summer.
DaBaby topped Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer both globally and in the U.S. with his chart-topping Roddy Ricch collaboration, “ROCKSTAR”. The data was collected between June 1 and August 15 of this year. Canada’s the Weeknd placed second globally; meanwhile, Jason Derulo and Harry Styles also appeared in the top five.
RELATED: The Weeknd Says ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Was A ‘Cathartic Piece Of Art’
“I knew ‘ROCKSTAR’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper said in response to the song’s streaming success, per Variety. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”
Review the top 20 below.
RELATED: Big Sean Reflects On Nipsey Hussle Death, Squashing Kendrick Beef
Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15, 2020):
- “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN
- “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
- “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
- “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
- “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
- “Toosie Slide” by Drake
- “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
- “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
- “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
- “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
- “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa
- “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber
- “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
- “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna
- “La Jeepta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch