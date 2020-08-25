DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’; The Weeknd And Harry Styles Make Top 5

Spotify listeners are feeling like a “ROCKSTAR” this summer.

DaBaby topped Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer both globally and in the U.S. with his chart-topping Roddy Ricch collaboration, “ROCKSTAR”. The data was collected between June 1 and August 15 of this year. Canada’s the Weeknd placed second globally; meanwhile, Jason Derulo and Harry Styles also appeared in the top five.

RELATED: The Weeknd Says ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Was A ‘Cathartic Piece Of Art’

“I knew ‘ROCKSTAR’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper said in response to the song’s streaming success, per Variety. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

Review the top 20 below.

RELATED: Big Sean Reflects On Nipsey Hussle Death, Squashing Kendrick Beef

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15, 2020):