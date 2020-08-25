Elton John’s Ex-Wife ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Their Honeymoon According To New Court Documents

New details are emerging in the former marriage between Elton John and Renate Blauel.

The singer and Blauel wed in 1984 and have been divorced since 1988 but according to new court documents, Blauel claims she “attempted suicide” during their honeymoon in St. Tropez by taking an overdose of Valium after John told her “the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave”.

The sound engineer’s claim stems from a lawsuit she filed last year against John over her depiction in the hit film “Rocketman” and in his memoir, Me. Blauel has kept a low profile since the couple’s split and now alleges the disclosures in both the movie and book triggered her longstanding mental health issues and breached their divorce agreement.

RELATED: Elton John And David Furnish Are ‘Proud’ To Support Anti-Racism #NoSilenceInMusic Letter

John acknowledged the divorce agreement but denied he had breached it nor was he causing “psychological harm.” A lawyer for Blauel argued her mental health issues have been “exacerbated by press interest in her and by publicity relating to her,” citing her suicide attempt and panic attacks during the marriage of existing proof of her condition.

A legal representative for the “Rocket Man” singer says, via BBC, “Elton has always respected Renate’s privacy and will continue to do so.

“It is well documented that their marriage was completely respectful and the relationship both Elton and Renate had after they divorced continued to be kind, respectful and honourable for the 30 years following,” adding it was “baffling” that Blauel’s case “centred around privacy when at every stage of these proceedings Renate has chosen to file these claims in the public domain.”

RELATED: Taron Egerton Discusses Those ‘Wolverine’ Rumours And Getting ‘Back To Reality’ By Leaving Hollywood And Going Home To Wales

“This only goes to show the true purpose of this claim, which is to extract a large sum of money from Elton and tarnish his name publicly with falsehoods,” his legal counsel added.