‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen And Richard Karn To Reunite For New Competition Series ‘Assembly Required’

There’s a new competition coming to History.

Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who both worked together on the ABC sitcom “Home Improvement”, which ran from 1991 to 1999, will reunite for 10-episode show “Assembly Required”.

Allen is set to star as well as executive produce, while Karn will serve as host and exec producer.

The show will “spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the U.S. at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing,” a press release confirmed.

“This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used.”

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen said in a statement. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own.”

“And who better to join me than my buddy from the old ‘Tool Time’ days — Richard Karn!” he continued. “Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait — I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”

Eli Lehrer, the network’s executive vice-president and general manager, continued: “Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight. We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out of the box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves, and rebuild it better.”

“Assembly Required” is expected to premiere in 2021 on History.