San Francisco Chief Sets Game Plan For More Women In Sports

San Francisco 49ers chief, Hannah Gordon, has developed a game plan to get more women a seat at the world’s biggest boys club, otherwise known as the NFL.

“I started to write SZN of Change because there were so many young women who asked for advice, and I realized I couldn’t possibly give 15 minutes to every single person who was asking,” Gordon told ET Canada. “I wanted to give people more than 15 minutes, something that they could take with them to really implement in their own lives and something that will serve to them as a tool so they can have that wisdom for themselves to one day achieve their dreams.”

The Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel member of the Bay Area’s beloved club is opening her personal playbook for joy on the path to victory for anyone who feels there is a boss within but is not sure exactly what they want to how to get there. All of you have to do is follow her eight easy steps to become the free, bold and confident female executive that you desire to become.

“The most important thing we start with is film study. It’s about scouting yourself and really knowing and understanding yourself, and that itself will lead to confidence,” she said. “The second is vision because I think we have more confidence when we have a clear vision of where we want to go. And then once we have a vision, we need a game plan, and then a team. So the fourth week is all about your team and who you’re bringing around you. The fifth week is about how you’re intaking information AKA your clips as they say, because you’re going to get feedback, and then in game adjustments because the reality is that things never go the way we want them to go. 2020 is a perfect example of that. And then recovery because we need support around us to keep our confidence. And then lastly, practice because it’s about implementing for the long term.”

“I really designed the book to work for people who have never journaled before because I think a lot of people are really intimidated by the idea of journaling, but it’s really important to reflect,” Gordon continued. “There’s three daily practices that we build up to in the book, one of which is gratitude because the reality is, getting to where you want to go also involves recognizing, appreciating and enjoying where you are. Second is creating a focus for every day, and third is affirmation by using the power of words to create the life that you want.”

Gordon has already led these steps by example in her own career by not only being named one of football’s most influential women by NFL.com, but also becoming an honouree for this year’s 40 under 40.

“These honours mean so much to me because there’s so many incredible women within the NFL. I have tremendous respect for all of my peers and all of the young women we have coming up,” Gordon said. “I think there are so many women in the NFL who are blazing new trails. It’s really exciting to me, especially when we see kids who are looking up to these folks, it’s really beautiful.”

“I hope young women know that they can persevere. I know that it can feel daunting for anyone in sports because it’s such a competitive industry, but I hope my book can give them the tools to persevere in sports or any other challenging environment,” Gordon added.

SZN of Change will go on pre-sale August 25.