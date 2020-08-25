Kevin Hart Hilariously Responds To News Outlet That Mistakenly Used His Photo While Reporting On Usain Bolt COVID-19 Diagnosis

Along with celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Antonio Banderas and Bryan Cranston, Olympian Usain Bolt has also confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Hart reacted to the news, after noticing NBC News mistakenly used his photo in their article about Bolt’s announcement, on Tuesday.

“No comment… I must have gotten really fast and tall overnight,” Hart wrote to Instagram. “I want to take advantage of this moment and race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever… S**t just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule… I’M BACK B**CHES!”

He added, “P.S this is disrespectful on so many levels. All you can do is laugh. Maybe the COVID-19 shrunk his legs and torso.”

And during Dave Chapelle’s “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” live show on Saturday, Hart said he was battling COVID-19 back in March, per PageSix.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks,” he joked, before adding, “And I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

It is unclear if Hart was just joking about having the illness. ET Canada has reached out to his rep for comment.

Hanks was the major first star to announced his positive diagnosis. His wife Rita Wilson also battled the virus.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote at the time.