Pierce Brosnan Wishes Sean Connery A Happy 90th Birthday: ‘You Were My Bond Of Inspiration’

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: EPA/JASON SZENES/CP Images
Credit: EPA/JASON SZENES/CP Images

Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to wish the first James Bond, Sean Connery, a very happy 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Brosnan, who took over as the fifth 007 in 1994, wrote: “Happy 90th birthday Sir Sean Connery … I was 11 years old in 1964, just off the plane from Ireland when I saw Goldfinger at the ABC cinema on Putney high street. You were my Bond of inspiration.”

RELATED: Sean Connery Voted Best James Bond, Ahead Of Roger Moore And Daniel Craig

The “James Bond” star, who was the first actor to portray the iconic 007 character, received numerous well-wishes and photos on social media on his milestone birthday.

The likes of Piers Morgan and Rob Delaney were also among those sending Connery birthday wishes.

Morgan shared, alongside an image of Connery as Bond: “Happy 90th Birthday to Sean Connery. The first Bond, the best Bond.”

RELATED: James Bond Could Have A Daughter In ‘No Time To Die’

Delaney added:

The 007 account also shared a special birthday clip of the much-loved star in action, alongside the caption: “Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from Michael, Barbara, everyone at EON and all your fans.”

The Peppa Pig account even got in on the action, posting:

Aston Martin also sent a sweet message, being the official car Bond used to drive in the flicks.

See more messages below.

Click to View Gallery

Sean Connery’s Career Highlights
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP