Pierce Brosnan Wishes Sean Connery A Happy 90th Birthday: ‘You Were My Bond Of Inspiration’

Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to wish the first James Bond, Sean Connery, a very happy 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Brosnan, who took over as the fifth 007 in 1994, wrote: “Happy 90th birthday Sir Sean Connery … I was 11 years old in 1964, just off the plane from Ireland when I saw Goldfinger at the ABC cinema on Putney high street. You were my Bond of inspiration.”

The “James Bond” star, who was the first actor to portray the iconic 007 character, received numerous well-wishes and photos on social media on his milestone birthday.

The likes of Piers Morgan and Rob Delaney were also among those sending Connery birthday wishes.

Morgan shared, alongside an image of Connery as Bond: “Happy 90th Birthday to Sean Connery. The first Bond, the best Bond.”

Happy 90th Birthday to Sean Connery. The first Bond, the best Bond. pic.twitter.com/3acqeN66ur — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 25, 2020

Delaney added:

A very happy 90th birthday to Sir Sean Connery! pic.twitter.com/nZlmTyBH1A — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 25, 2020

The 007 account also shared a special birthday clip of the much-loved star in action, alongside the caption: “Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from Michael, Barbara, everyone at EON and all your fans.”

Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from Michael, Barbara, everyone at EON and all your fans. pic.twitter.com/r5PmEQWeFd — James Bond (@007) August 25, 2020

The Peppa Pig account even got in on the action, posting:

The name's Pig. Daddy Pig. Happy 90th birthday #SeanConnery! pic.twitter.com/2VdsZ1YIU5 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) August 25, 2020

Aston Martin also sent a sweet message, being the official car Bond used to drive in the flicks.

Wishing Sean Connery a very Happy 90th Birthday! What's your favourite Connery/DB5 moment?#AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/mmc7LKrAh9 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) August 25, 2020

See more messages below.

Happy 90th birthday to screen legend Sean Connery! Over the years he has been awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, a BAFTA Special Award and won a BAFTA for Leading Actor. Your favourite Connery moment? Answer with a gif 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZTfdkQA2mJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) August 25, 2020

"May God grant us the wisdom to discover right, the will to choose it, and the strength to make it endure." – Sean Connery

Happy 90th birthday, Sir! pic.twitter.com/5Q518PY3Cx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) August 25, 2020

When James Bond comes to watch your son playing tennis…..and you get a bit shaken and stirred 🤭❤️.

Happy 90th birthday Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/3qS5wMk2DE — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 25, 2020

That time Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Michael Caine did a comedy skit at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/uKRJz3JS7U — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) August 25, 2020

Happy 90th, Sean Connery! pic.twitter.com/sOCQMFkYsq — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) August 25, 2020