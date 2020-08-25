Britney Spears’ Former Beverly Hills Home Is Up For Sale

The Beverly Hills home Britney Spears bought in 2007 is now on the market.

Spears purchased the mansion when she first filed for divorce with ex Kevin Federline – she sold the property in 2012.

This isn’t the first time this famous mansion has changed hands. It was listed for sale in 2018 at $9 million and is now listed at $6.8 million.

Photo: Christopher Amitrano, courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Photo: Christopher Amitrano, courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Photo: Christopher Amitrano, courtesy of Douglas Elliman

“The Summit” neighbourhood where the mansion resides is an area that boasts seclusion and privacy from paparazzi. Previous residents include Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.