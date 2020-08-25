Cara Delevingne Explores ‘Planet Sex’ In New BBC Documentary

Cara Delevingne is exploring the big questions of human sexuality in a new BBC documentary.

Delevingne, 28, will lead the upcoming BBC Three and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex”. The multitalented entertainer hopes to give audiences the sort of programming she wishes was available to her as a teenager.

The “Suicide Squad” actress will be “opening herself up to experiments and demonstrations in the world’s leading sex research labs,” according to the Evening Standard.

BBC notes the program will be a “deeply personal, but also universally relevant series” that explores “key questions related to our gender, our sexual orientation, our relationships, the popularity of porn and more.”

There is no set premiere date for “Planet Sex”.