‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Welcomes Baby Boy

Camilla Luddington is a new mom again.

On Tuesday, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star shared the news that she and husband Matthew Alan have welcomed their second child.

In her Instagram post, Luddington revealed the baby’s name is Lucas.

“After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!),” she wrote.

Luddington and Alan also have a 3-year-old daughter named Hayden.

The happy news comes after Luddington was signed to three more seasons of “Grey’s” earlier this summer.