Naomi Osaka Talks Friendship With Kobe Bryant, Says He Was ‘Definitely Helpful’ After ‘Tough’ Tennis Losses

Naomi Osaka has very fond memories of her friendship with Kobe Bryant.

The tennis pro, 22, is on the cover of WSJ. Magazine‘s September Women’s Style Issue and opened up about the supportive texts the late Bryant used to send her.

“There would be some really tough losses,” Osaka said. “I didn’t even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it.”

She added, “For me, it was definitely helpful.”

Osaka shared a tribute post to Bryant over the weekend to celebrate what would have been his 42nd birthday, “Happy birthday Mamba,” she began. “At the US Open right now and I practiced on Armstrong so I had a lot of memories of you in my box. That was fun, wish we could’ve done it again. Miss you.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Osaka also spoke out about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement during her interview.

“I hate when random people say athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics and just entertain,” she said. “Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at Ikea you are only allowed to talk about the ‘GRÖNLID?’”

WSJ. Magazine’s September Women’s Style Issue hits newsstands Sept. 5.