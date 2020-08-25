Cardi B Defends ‘WAP’ Lyrics: ‘My Music Is Always Going To Make A Woman Feel Like A Bad B**ch’

Some may call “WAP” vulgar but Cardi B calls it empowering.

The Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration has captured the public’s imagination, both good and bad. Cardi defended the song in a recent interview with Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show“.

“The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music,” Cardi explained. “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying?” Adding, “No, of course I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it’s for adults.”

“You wanna know something? It’s what people wanna hear,” she continued. “If people didn’t wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing as good.”

Cardi has never been shy about expressing her sexuality or kinks and she hopes other women feel the same way listening to her music.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b**ch,” she asserted. “When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b**ch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment.”