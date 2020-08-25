Steve Carell Admits ‘The Office’ Goodbye Episode Was ‘More Than I Bargained For’

The pain of leaving “The Office” was nearly too much for Steve Carell to bear.

Carell opened up about filming “Goodbye, Michael” prior to his departure from the show in 2011. The beloved actor admitted it was just as hard for him as it was for his co-stars, the characters and the viewers.

“It was almost more than I bargained for,” Carell told “The Office” co-star Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) on Spotify’s “An Oral History of The Office” podcast. “I had [goodbye] scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture.”

Adding, “It was like just fraught with emotion… and joy and sadness and nostalgia. But it was also really beautiful. I’d like treasure just doing that episode because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody.”

Tuesday’s podcast episode is appropriately titled “When We Said Goodbye to Steve.”