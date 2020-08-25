Naomi And Wynonna Judd Celebrated In Upcoming ‘Icon’ Anthology Series

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd are getting the television treatment.

The legendary mother-daughter country duo will be featured in an upcoming anthology series “Icon”. The series will explore the loving-and-challenging dynamics between Naomi and Wynonna, and how their music shaped the genre.

Naomi and Wynonna will also serve as executive producers on “Icon”, while their managers Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser and Larry Strickland will also produce.

The Judds won five Grammy Awards and eight Country Music Association Awards and scored 14 number one singles. The mother-daughter duo stopped performing together in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

They most recently reunited in 2010.