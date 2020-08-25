A Masked Tom Cruise Watches ‘Tenet’ Incognito In Cinema Across The Pond

Imagine watching “Tenet” at the movie theatre only to spot Tom Cruise in attendance, wearing a mask of course.

For some lucky fans across the pond, that’s exactly what happened this week.

Cruise took to Twitter, posting a video of his visit to the cinema in London to see the new Christopher Nolan-directed thriller. He wrote: “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

In the actor’s video, he can be seen at one point waving to fans that recognize him and questioning, “How did that happen? I’m wearing a mask.”

Fans excitedly posted on social media, revealing photos of the star taking in the film in the audience.

Met him outside after the movie! My son was properly excited, although, the wearing of masks hides that fact. pic.twitter.com/FwWDID8UgF — Vic Ahtty (@PrimeNumberOne) August 25, 2020

Cruise even posed for photos, masked and at a safe distance, with fans at the screening.

“Tenet” is set to open internationally, including in Canada, on August 28, with a U.S. release to follow in certain cities a week later.