A Masked Tom Cruise Watches ‘Tenet’ Incognito In Cinema Across The Pond

By Anita Tai.

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty

Imagine watching “Tenet” at the movie theatre only to spot Tom Cruise in attendance, wearing a mask of course.

For some lucky fans across the pond, that’s exactly what happened this week.

Cruise took to Twitter, posting a video of his visit to the cinema in London to see the new Christopher Nolan-directed thriller. He wrote: “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

RELATED: John David Washington Talks Theatrical Release Of ‘Tenet’: ‘I’m So Excited About It’

In the actor’s video, he can be seen at one point waving to fans that recognize him and questioning, “How did that happen? I’m wearing a mask.”

Fans excitedly posted on social media, revealing photos of the star taking in the film in the audience.

Cruise even posed for photos, masked and at a safe distance, with fans at the screening.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Leaps Off Speeding Motorcycle In Mid-Air For Latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

“Tenet” is set to open internationally, including in Canada, on August 28, with a U.S. release to follow in certain cities a week later.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP