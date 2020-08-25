Natalie Eva Marie Says ‘Big Brother’ Co-Star Tamar Braxton Is ‘Doing Good’

Natalie Eva Marie is opening up about her former “Big Brother” co-star and friend, Tamar Braxton, allegedly overdosing last month.

“I have spoken with her through text. She’s doing good. Her family is by her side and I’m 100 per cent by her side as well,” the WWE star exclusively told ET Canada.

According to reports, the “Braxton Family Values” star was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was later transferred to a new hospital facility to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.

“The realness of the situation hits home,” Eva Marie said. “Addiction is real and there’s a stigma to it, but there isn’t anything wrong with it. It’s just a matter of being able to overcome and work through it. That’s why my motto is one day at a time because it’s a daily struggle, but my sobriety is my number one priority.”

Eva Marie, who has been sober for almost eight years, now hopes Braxton “takes the plunge, asks for help and starts doing the program.”

“It’s one of those things that when you’re ready and you’re willing, it’s one day at a time. It’s definitely a tough battle and I love her to pieces and I’m here for her whenever she needs to reach out to me, but anyone struggling with addiction, it’s the best decision to ask for help and once you do that, it’s beyond your wildest dreams,” Eva Marie said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.