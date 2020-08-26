Meghan Markle Tells Gloria Steinem Prince Harry Is ‘A Feminist’ In ‘Makers’ Interview

The Duchess of Sussex is once again be speaking her mind as she sits down for a conversation democracy with famed feminist icon Gloria Steinem for the “Makers” series.

In an interview shared on Yahoo!, Meghan Markle is seen sitting in what appears to be a backyard with Steinem, with the pair joined by some dogs.

“Welcome home,” Steinem tells the American-born royal, “so glad that you’re here.”

“Me too,” Markle responds, “for so many reasons.”

She continues by telling Steinem, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now.”

“I mean, if you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” Steinem replies. “It is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

What worries Steinem the most, she admits, “are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote. And I can understand the feeling that they think they don’t have an impact, and yet it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else, because they’re going to be alive long after I am.”

“Do you feel hopeful?” asks the duchess, with Steinem answering, “Oh yes, I do feel hopeful… I just want to say that movements are families. It’s no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life, how great is that?”

During their conversation, Markle tells Steinem, “As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

“Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” Steinem responds.

“Like my husband!” declares Markle of Prince Harry. “I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’”

That, admitted Steinem, “was wonderful.”

“But you need that,” added Markle. “And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

“And also that he is a nurturing father,” Steinem adds. “Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s okay to be loving and nurturing.”