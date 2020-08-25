Meghan Markle Talks About The Importance Of Voting With Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem In ‘Makers’ Interview

The Duchess of Sussex will once again be speaking her mind when she sits down for a conversation about democracy with famed feminist icon Gloria Steinem for the “Makers” series.

In a preview video of the upcoming interview that was released on Tuesday, Meghan Markle is seen sitting in what appears to be a backyard with Steinem, with the pair joined by some dogs.

“Welcome home,” Steinem tells the American-born royal, “so glad that you’re here.”

“Me too,” Markle responds, “for so many reasons.”

She continues by telling Steinem, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now.”

“I mean, if you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” Steinem replies. “It is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

What worries Steinem the most, she admits, “are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote. And I can understand the feeling that they think they don’t have an impact, and yet it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else, because they’re going to be alive long after I am.”

“Do you feel hopeful?” asks the duchess, with Steinem answering, “Oh yes, I do feel hopeful… I just want to say that movements are families. It’s no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life, how great is that?”

The full Q&A will be available to see in its entirety on Wednesday, August 26.