Amelia Gray Hamlin Gets Real About Her Battle With Anorexia

Amelia Gray Hamlin is opening up about her anorexia battle.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the “Skinny Confidential” podcast, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin revealed the illness almost killed her.

“I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” Amelia explained. “They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’”

She added, “We show up, it’s like this really scary old man’s office. He looked at me and he was like, ‘At this rate, in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead.’”

But thankfully, after some treatment, Amelia says she almost “snapped out of it.”

“I’m not going to be this type of person. I’m not going to ruin my life because of whatever issues I’m having,” she said. “You don’t need to be skinny to live your best life. It’s either be skinny and die or happy and be who you are.”

Amelia previously detailed her battle on the reality TV show her mother stars on, “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”.

“RHOBH” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Slice.