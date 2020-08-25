Hulu Picks Up ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Soleil Moon Frye’s Documentary ‘KID 90’

When she was just 8 years old, Soleil Moon Frye was cast in the titular role of hit sitcom “Punky Brewster”, which ran for four seasons and made the actress one of Hollywood’s hottest child stars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frye — now 44 — has just sold her documentary “KID 90” to Hulu, featuring footage she filmed of her experiences as a pre-teen celebrity back in the 1990s.

As THR reports, the actress was known to carry a video camera with her everywhere, filming constantly.

She originally had no plans for the footage until deciding to use the footage as the basis for a documentary chronicling her extraordinary experiences.

“I often wondered if things had happened the way that I remembered them and I finally decided to unlock the vault,” she said of watching the footage she’d shot.

“What started as a documentary about my friends and our lives soon became a coming-of-age story about myself that has changed me forever,” she added.

In addition to video compiled from hundreds of hours of footage, the doc also features voicemails, audio recordings and diary entries, in addition to interviews with her friends David Arquette, Balt Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and others.

“Soleil’s deeply personal film provides a window into her unique experience of growing up in the public eye, with all of its rewards and challenges,” said Hulu’s vice president of documentaries, Belisa Balaban.

“What is remarkable is that, Soleil had the presence of mind to know how this footage might be used one day,” added exec producer Jason Goldberg, who is also Frye’s husband. “She has such a natural eye for detail and a caring, loving approach to capturing the lives of the people around her. As a filmmaker, she has brought a unique voice to assembling that footage and recreating that era in this story as she depicts that time and place.”

Meanwhile, Frye is also involved in an upcoming “Punky Brewster” revival, with her now-grown character juggling her own precocious kids.