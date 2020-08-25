‘Ink Master’ Daniel Silva Gets Jail Time And Probation In Corey La Barrie Death Case

Daniel Silva has been sentenced to serve time behind bars for the death of his friend, YouTuber Corey La Barrie. The sentencing comes after Silva accepted a plea deal after being charged with murder.

Silva received a sentence of four years in state prison, which was suspended, TMZ reports. He was also sentenced to 365 days behind bars in county jail, with credit for 216 days already served.

Silva was additionally given five years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

Silva was arrested for murder in relation to the death of La Barrie on May 10, after a car he was driving, with La Barrie in the passenger seat, crashed while traveling at high speed.

Both he and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital following the crash, where La Barrie succumbed to his injuries.

Silva was charged with one count of second-degree murder days later, to which he pleaded not guilty. In July, Silva took a plea deal and entered a no contest plea to one count of felony gross vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened on La Barrie’s 25th birthday, and the YouTuber’s family subsequently filed a wrongful death lawsuit in late May, seeking compensatory damages and relief.

La Barrie’s mother, Lisa Burton, released a statement on social media the day after her son’s fatal accident, sharing, “My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25th birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver. The accident killed him instantly.”

“No words can describe the sadness I feel in losing a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief,” she wrote. “I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

