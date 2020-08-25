Maya Vander Responds To Rumours That She’s Exiting ‘Selling Sunset’

Maya Vander is setting the record straight about rumours that the “Selling Sunset” realtor will be leaving the firm featured in the hit Netflix reality show.

The rumour first surfaced when Vander’s “Selling Sunset” co-star Christine Quinn appeared on the Too Tired To Be Crazy podcast last week, when host Violet Benson told Quinn that she’d “heard, supposedly, somebody is leaving the show?”

Quinn responded, “Brokerage, she’s leaving the brokerage,” while mimicking Vander’s distinctive Israeli accent.

“Ohhh, Maya?” Benson asked, with Quinn replying, “Yeah, I think so.”

Vander, however, is denying she’ll be exiting.

“I honestly have no clue why she’d think I was going to leave. But I’m definitely not leaving the old group,” Vander told People.

“If I can be involved with season four somehow, I’ll be involved with it, but I just have to take it as it comes, because I don’t know even when we’re going to film,” she added. “I don’t know what they have in mind and I haven’t talked to production yet.”

She reiterated, insisting, “I’m not leaving. I’m staying with Jason [Oppenheim],” adding, “I’m actually working with a few potential, very good clients with him in L.A. Just focusing on Miami a lot, but I have a couple of pretty interesting clients that I might have to make the trip to L.A. for.”