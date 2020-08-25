Nolan Neal Performs Emotional Original Number For ‘AGT’ As Quarterfinals Continue

Another week, another round of “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals, with singer-songwriter Nolan Neal taking to the stage to perform a brand new original song.

Titled “Send Me a Butterfly”, Neal’s gravelly voice caressed the tender ballad as it built to an emotional crescendo.

When it was all over, the judges showed their appreciation by rising to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation.

With Simon Cowell still out of commission, this week a guest judge wasn’t added, with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel settling for a three-judge format.

No word yet on when Cowell will return; he’s currently recuperating after breaking his back while testing out a new electric bicycle a few weeks back.