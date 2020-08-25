12-Year-Old Annie Jones Tackles Gaga-Grande Collab ‘Rain On Me’ For ‘AGT’

She may only be 12 years old, but singer Annie Jones sure has a way with a song.

The talented youngster proved that yet again when she took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” as the season’s quarterfinals continued.

For this week’s song selection, Jones stayed current, serving up her own unique spin on the recent Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain On Me”.

Performing in front of a virtual audience and three of the four judges (Simon Cowell is still convalescing at home after breaking his back in an accident while testing out a new electric bicycle), Jones demonstrated she could deliver when the pressure was on.

After slowing down the song to a ballad-like speed for the first part, the beat kicked in partway through, allowing Jones to have some fun with it.

Fans can enjoy a special bonus episode on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the final edition of the quarterfinals taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 1.