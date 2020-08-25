Carole Baskin Isn’t A Fan Of ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Impression: ‘That Is Not How I Speak’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman had her Instagram followers falling on the floor with her hilarious impersonation of Carole Baskin, expertly nailing the “Tiger King” personality’s vocal mannerisms.

While the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow (who described the impression as “genius”), Mandy Moore, Emma Roberts, King Princess and Julia Garner all shared their appreciation, one celebrity was not impressed: Baskin herself.

Appearing on Dennis Quaid‘s “The Pet Show” podcast, Baskin said she’d seen Fineman’s impression — and didn’t get it.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Carole Baskin Impression Wows Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow And More

“I could just slap that woman!” she said with a laugh. “This whole, ‘My kitty, meow, meow, kitty, meow, and then she would just say these really weird words all in a row…”

What she later found annoying, she revealed, was when customers on Cameo (a service in which fans pay for celebrities to record personalized messages) wanted her to speak like Fineman’s impression, not like she actually does.

“That all became popular, I guess, in popular culture and people wanted me to talk like that on the Cameos,” she explained. “And I’m like, ‘I have no idea how to talk like that. That is not how I speak.”

Meanwhile, Baskin also spoke about Fineman’s “SNL” co-star Kate McKinnon, who’s been cast to play her in an upcoming series based on the story laid out in “Tiger King”, with Nicolas Cage set to star as Joe Exotic.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Joins Cameo And Her Video Messages Don’t Disappoint

“[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it. I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her,” Baskin said.

“We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and hiring people that are exploiting and abusing cats,” she added. “It’s like the worst thing you can do is abuse cats to show other people that you shouldn’t abuse cats.”