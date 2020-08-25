W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew Delivers A Stunning Dance Performance For ‘AGT’ Quarterfinals

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew were the proud recipients of Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer earlier this season, and the energetic dance crew returned to perform for this week’s “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals.

This season has brought a new aspect to the show, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic; instead of performing in front of an audience onstage within a jam-packed theatre, performers now take to an outdoor stage on the Universal Studios backlot, with the judges situated at socially appropriate distances from each other.

Meanwhile, some performances don’t take place onstage but in other areas of the Universal lot, which was the case with W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, which delivered the goods in the New York Street set, allowing the crew to recreate the NYC streets from which they originated.

Dancing to “Party Up” by DMX and “Good Times Roll” by GRiZ and Big Gigantic, the crew demonstrated why they won the show’s hardest-to-get Golden Buzzer.

When it came time to hear the judges’ critiques, Heidi Klum declared them to be “on point,” while Sofia Vergara described the performance as “one of the coolest things” she’s seen in awhile.

The quarterfinals will conclude in the Tuesday, Sept. 1 edition of “America’s Got Talent”.