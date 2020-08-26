Sheldon Riley Impresses ‘AGT’ Judges With Stunning Performance Of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’

Filipino-Australian singer Sheldon Riley delivered another stunning performance during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals.

Riley, who donned a glittering mask and white ensemble for the show, belted out a haunting version of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”.

The musician explained, “I do feel like I’ve hidden my whole life and now’s the time to stop hiding.”

Sofia Vergara then said after the performance, “This is very emotional, the way that you performed and I think it’s so unique this thing that you have created.

“The costumes and everything, the magic, the mystery. To hide yourself I think is fantastic what you created. I love it, I love the song.”

Heidi Klum added, “I’m just really happy that you finally found yourself and with that your confidence.

“I think you’re really cool, I also love the mystery of it all. You have a strong and powerful voice and you can go there [hit the big notes].”

Viewers will find out if Riley makes it through to the next round of the competition during Wednesday’s results show.