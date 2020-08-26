Arnold Spielberg, Father Of Steven Spielberg, Dead At 103

Arnold Spielberg, father of three-time Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg, has died. He was 103.

Arnold died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

As a computer designer and engineer, Arnold worked on and helped design the groundbreaking GE-225 mainframe computer in 1960, which would go on to form the basis for the coding tools that would pave the way for personal computing.

Arnold’s celebrated son has praised his father for his support in the past — specifically recalling how his dad helped him create his first indie film, “Firelight”, when he was only 17 years old.

The filmmaker has also shared that tales of his father’s service in World War II inspired, in part, his acclaimed 1998 war drama “Saving Private Ryan”.

He is survived by his children, including Steven, Anne Spielberg, Sue Spielberg and Nancy Spielberg, as well as four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Arnold’s family released a collective statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, and praised their father for having “taught them to ‘love to research,’ to ‘expand their mind,’ to ‘keep their feet on the ground but reach for the stars’ and perhaps most fatefully to ‘look up.'”

Due to precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held in the fall of 2021. Additionally, the family said that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arnold’s honor to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans or the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America.

