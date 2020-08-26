Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer Act Cristina Rae Has The ‘AGT’ Judges On Their Feet With Another Incredible Performance

Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer recipient Cristina Rae returned to wow the “America’s Got Talent” judges during Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

Rae showed off her incredible vocals once again as she belted out Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah”, with the judges having nothing but great words to say about the performance.

Klum gushed: “Yes! Cristina Rae, I mean, you sang this flawlessly. It was so perfect. It was crystal clear. You could have not done a better job. You have no idea how much I have your back.

“I hope America has your back tonight. I hope America is going to vote for you. I want you to win so badly.”

“That was gorgeous. When I listen to you, you sound to me like you’re already a recording artist. It’s so great,” Sofia Vergara added. “I feel like I’ve heard this song before but then you made it so yours — so unique. It’s spectacular. I wish you a lot of luck.”

Howie Mandel went on, “Oh God, if there’s one word to describe what you just did, it was flawless. That instrument — you did it with such ease and that range of notes.

“I can’t think of a better way to end what I believe so far is the most spectacular evening that we’ve had on season 15. You are deserving of the Golden Buzzer. America, I don’t know how you’re gonna do it, but I’m glad it’s you and not us. Good luck, young lady.”

Find out if Rae makes it through to the next round of the competition during Wednesday’s results show.