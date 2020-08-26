Usama Siddiquee Gets Mixed Reaction From Heidi Klum On ‘AGT’ After Calling Her A ‘Tramp’ In Comedy Set

Maybe making Heidi Klum the butt of your joke isn’t the best “America’s Got Talent” strategy.

On Tuesday night’s episode, comedian Usama Siddiquee took the stage to show off some of his comedy stylings.

For the first part of his set, Siddiquee joked about the similarity of his name to Osama bin Laden’s and the problems that causes for him at airports.

He then moved on to making jokes about misogynistic lyrics in DJ club music, using Klum for his punchline.

“Heidi, if I called you a tramp, you’d be like, ‘How dare you!’ Right?” Siddiquee said. ‘But if I was like, ”Tramp. Tramp. Tramp. Tramp,’ you’d be like, ‘Well, I do get loose on occasion.'”

Klum sat stone-faced through the bit, pursing her lips and clearly not enjoying the material.

When the set was over, Siddiquee got some praise from Howie Mandel, who then turned things over to Klum.

“Being called a tramp was my least comfortable part of the whole thing,” she said, smiling slightly. “But that’s just me. Let’s see what America thinks.”