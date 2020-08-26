‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Apologizes After Rapping To Song And Replacing The N-Word

Noah Schnapp got himself into hot water after rapping along to a song.

The 15-year-old “Stranger Things” star was recently seen in a short video clip singing along to “Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown, according to the Independent.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Reassures Fans Of His Safety After Twitter Gets Hacked

In the clip, Schnapp raps over the line, “Wonder if I can say the N-word,” before Brown repeats the term in full.

The clip went viral online, with people spreading the hashtag “#NoahSchnappIsOverParty.”

Schnapp took to Instagram Tuesday night to address the controversy, explaining that when he was rapping along to the song he replaced the N-word with the word “neighbour.”

“I would truly never say the N-word and I’m not the type of person,” he wrote. “I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.

Noah Schnapp/Instagram

RELATED: Noah Schnapp Tags ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard In A Spicy Meme, Leaving Fans Shook

The young actor apologized for using the replacement word, though, writing, “It is not my place to use one and I should [have] kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”