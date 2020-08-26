Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘It Has Advanced To Other Parts Of My Body’

Sarah Harding revealed she’s currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in an emotional social media post Wednesday.

Harding, who shot to fame with Girls Aloud on U.K. talent show “Popstars: The Rivals” back in 2002, shared a hospital selfie, explaining how now was the “right time to share what’s been going on.”

Her post included, “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.”

The singer also revealed she was “currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

She thanked her “amazing mom, family and close friends” for helping her through it all, as well as giving a special shout-out to the “wonderful NHS doctors and nurses.”

In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Harding’s former group mates Cheryl and Nadine Coyle responded to the heartbreaking news online.

