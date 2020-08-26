Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Babies To The World

The Bellas are totally in love with their new babies.

This week, Nikki and Brie Bella are on the cover of People magazine, along with their newborns Matteo and Buddy.

In the issue, the new moms talk about giving birth to their sons just 22 hours apart, on July 31 and August 1.

“I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, ‘You’re going to have to have a C-section.’” Nikki recalls about the birth. “I said, ‘No, he’s coming out vaginally.’ I looked at Artem and I go, ‘Put on the Lumineers!’ And literally we ‘Hey Ho’-ed and ‘Ophelia’-ed Matteo into this world.”

Talking about the moment each mother met the other’s baby, Brie says, “We were so lucky because our hospital rooms were right next to each other. I was like, ‘My sister and I have been quarantined together, we’re identical twins. Could she come in?’ They said, ‘Okay,’ so Nikki, Artem, and Matteo came in the middle of the night.”

“It was so special,” Nikki adds. “It was almost like reliving our labour again.”

Of course, parenthood comes with its own challenges.

“As a new mom, I freak out about every little thing,” Nikki says. “Like, ‘He’s breathing this way. And his poop looked like this.’ Instead of always calling the doctor, I just call Brie. She calms me. I just feel so blessed because she’s been there for me so much.”

Brie, who also has a three-year-old daughter with husband Daniel Bryan, adds, “It’s funny, because in the middle of the night, we’re always like, ‘Are you awake?’ And we’ll either share articles or we’ll just chitchat. It makes breastfeeding and waking up through the night just feel a little more special.”