Kelly Clarkson Has An ‘Unbelievable’ New EMF Cover

Kelly Clarkson is rocking out with this EMF cover.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings Aretha Franklin’s ‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

The “American Idol” alum and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” house band teamed up for an old-school jam session. Clarkson and her squad performed a cover of EMF’s U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Unbelievable” on Wednesday.

Clarkson is expected to return to the studio for season 2 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a virtual audience in attendance.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson And Brandi Carlile Unleash Their Combined Power

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.