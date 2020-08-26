Keanu Reeves Reveals Who Would Win In A Fight: ‘The Matrix”s Neo Or John Wick

Stephen Colbert asked Keanu Reeves all the important questions on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”, including: “Who would win in a fight: Neo or John Wick?”

Reeves wasn’t keen on his two characters — the hero from “The Matrix” and the main character in the “John Wick” series — battling it out.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Admits He Would Love To Play Wolverine

As the actor, who appeared on the talk show with his “Bill and Ted” co-star Alex Winter, initially refused to reveal who would win the fight, Colbert asked: “What if Neo accidentally killed John Wick’s dog?”

“No! No! They wouldn’t fight!” Reeves insisted. “But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Is ‘Very Grateful’ To Be Back At Work Filming ‘The Matrix 4’ In Berlin, Talks COVID-19 Precautions On Set

“Alright, done. That’s canon now,” Colbert laughed, as Reeves said it would be “multi-dimensional.”

See more in the clip above.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.