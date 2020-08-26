Bella Hadid Educates Followers On Her ‘Invisible’ Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid wants to teach her audience about Lyme disease.

Hadid, 23, reposted a collection of posts from chef Joudie Kalla’s Palestine on a Plate Instagram account. The screenshots dissected the symptoms suffered by those living with “the invisible disease.”

RELATED: David Foster Says Yolanda Hadid Divorce Not About Lyme Disease

Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram

One slide listed nearly 30 common symptoms, including headaches, brain fog, insomnia, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, weight gain, and weight loss.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail,” Hadid wrote. “Since I was probably 14 but more aggressively when I turned 18.”

Hadid also shared some of Kalla’s commentary on Lyme disease.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Is Taking Quarantine Seriously With Lyme Disease

Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Kalla called it a “constant minefield that keeps on giving… Sometimes you just want to drown and other days you feel like a superhero. What I know now is to take each day as it comes and try my best.”

Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, also suffers from Lyme disease.