Alanis Morissette Talks Musical Inspirations And The First Song She Heard By Her Husband

Alanis Morissette has her own radio show!

This week, the Canadian music icon launched the first episode of “Alanis Radio” on Apple Music Hits.

In the inaugural episode, Morissette opens up about her life and career, including getting to tour with Tori Amos in the ’90s.

“I had the privilege of going on tour with Tori, a five-and-a-half-week tour in 1999. It was a really sweet journey point for me to be touring with someone who had such a big influence on my feeling liberated to stream-of-consciousness-write basically, and just write what was going on,” she said.

Morissette also talked about a number of her other musical inspirations, including Kate Bush.

“She was 19 when this came out in 1978 … she’s English … [with a] song called ‘Wuthering Heights’ and she became the first female to achieve a UK No. 1 with a self-written song,” she said. “Kate Bush was so gorgeous to me. Her voice was so beautiful to the point where I really believed that if I could sing along with her and hit the same notes as her, that I had a tiny chance to be able to be a legit singer at some point.”

Also in the episode, Morissette played the first song she heard by husband Souleye when she was introduced to him.

“This next song is a song by my darling, gorgeous, sexy husband. He’s sitting right next to me, but I would say that about you, whether you were here or not, honey. It’s one of my favourite songs of Souleye’s, partly because it’s a song I adore, but it’s also a song that I was first introduced to when I met him,” she said.

“I met Souleye, was very intrigued by him, to say the least. And then someone came up to me and said, ‘Hey, have you heard his music?’ And I said, ‘No, I haven’t.’ And she said, she gave me this look, and she goes, ‘Oh, you’re f****d.’ And as things went, I was very taken,” she continued. “So this was one of the first songs of Souleye’s that I heard. It’s produced by a gentleman who at the time went by Heyoka, and now he goes by Andralian. It’s off Souleye’s record entitled Balance in Babylon, and it’s called ‘Underworld’.”