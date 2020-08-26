Tia Mowry Loses 68 Pounds After Giving Birth, Encourages Other Moms

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is proud of her hard work! The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her weight loss journey after welcoming her daughter, Cairo, in 2018.

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time,” Mowry-Hardrict captioned her mirror selfie, in which she’s wearing cut-off denim shorts and a gray sweater. “I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️”

Last week, Mowry-Hardrict shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit holding up some apples with the caption, “These are what my days have been looking like during #summer in #quarantine Swimsuits and #cooking in the kitchen. Can you guess what pie I made?”

The “Family Reunion” star got candid with ET‘s Katie Krause at the start of quarantine back in March about how the pandemic was challenging for her.

“I told my husband, I said, I feel like after this whole situation a lot of people are going to have a different perspective and a different view on things,” Mowry-Hardrict expressed. “A lot of people are going to be changing their minds about whether it’s their jobs or whatever doesn’t make them happy. They’re gonna be moving towards things that make them happy.”

“I just think that people are gonna have a different perspective on things after all of this,” she added. “I think that’s a good thing.”

MORE FROM ET:

Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection — Shop Coasters, Candles and More

Tia Mowry Tears Up Over Not Being Able to See Family Members Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry Shares How Far She’s Come With Workouts 18 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Embrace Yourself’