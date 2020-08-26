Gigi Hadid Cradles Her Baby Bump In Stunning Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid showed off her baby bump in a series of stunning new photos shared on Instagram.

Hadid cradles her tummy in one gorgeous black and white snap, with her hair wet and eye makeup smokey.

She said she was “growing an angel” in the sweet caption.

Another pic saw the supermodel don a floaty white dress that showcased her bump; she wore the same dress in a third photo while gazing off into the distance and holding her belly once again.

Hadid, who is expecting a baby girl with Zayn Malik, is thought to be due in September.

She previously spoke about her pregnancy, insisting she knew it wasn’t the most important thing going in the world right now, which is why she hasn’t been sharing more on social media.