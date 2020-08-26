Netflix Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Witcher’ With New Documentary

Get ready to see how an entire universe was brought to life.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary “Making The Witcher”, which chronicles the work that went into bringing “The Witcher” to television.

The documentary features interviews with the cast and crew, including stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra. It also includes footage of combat training.

“There’s something unique about the way Andrzej Sapkowski wrote The Witcher,” Cavill says of the original books’ author in the trailer.

“Making The Witcher” is out now on Netflix.