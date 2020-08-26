Billie Eilish’s At-Home Tiny Desk Concert Looks Like The Real Thing

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert that looked just like the real thing.

The sister-brother duo joined the beloved digital concert series from the comfort of their home. Eilish and Finneas performed stripped-back versions of her new single “My Future” and 2019’s “Everything I Wanted”.

“Obviously we are not actually at Tiny Desk, because this is a cardboard cutout of it,” Eilish explained between songs. “But it’s still real – it’s just not in-person real.”

“We’ll be OK one day,” she told viewers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and human rights violations. “Maybe not right now. I think that’s what’s making me hold on.”

Eilish released two songs this year: “My Future” and the titular James Bond theme song “No Time to Die”.