A Struggling Playwright Becomes A Rapper In ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’ Trailer

Making a mark is no easy task.

That’s what struggling playwright Radha discovers in the new film “The Forty-Year-Old Version”, written and directed by Radha Blank.

Blank stars in the film as a New York playwright who is absolutely intent on breaking through before she turns 40.

Seeing the end of the road in the theatre world, Radha reinvents herself as a rapper named RadhaMUSPrime.

Photo: JEONG PARK/NETFLIX

The film, which is co-produced by Lena Waithe and co-stars Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, and more, won Blank the Directing Prize at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” hits Netflix on Oct. 9.