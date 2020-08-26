Kate Winslet Talks Filming Explicit An Sex Scene With Saoirse Ronan For Lesbian Drama ‘Ammonite’: ‘I Was The Least Self-Conscious Yet’

Kate Winslet discusses her new lesbian drama “Ammonite” and what it was like filming the very imtimate sex scenes with Saoirse Ronan in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Winslet says of taking pride in mapping out a love scene with Ronan for the much-discussed flick, which is set to premiere at this year’s TIFF: “Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves,” she explains of the most explicit one.

“It’s definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did. ‘We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.’

“I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on ‘Ammonite’. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

Winslet is also asked about the sexual abuse accusations against famous men she’s worked with — Roman Polanski (“Carnage”), Woody Allen (“Wonder Wheel”) and Harvey Weinstein (“The Reader”) — during the tell-all chat.

Despite refusing to call anyone out by name, Winslet did add, “It was very f**king real. Casting couches existed, yeah. All I can tell you is, I was safe. I made sure I was.

“But this is a different time, and we’re [now] protected by the stories of the brave people who have spoken out, and we have to look after one another, and we will not be disrespected, degraded, marginalized and undermined any f**king more. That’s it. We’re done. Boom!” she adds, slamming the table.

Winslet is preparing to return to Pennsylvania at some point to finish filming the “Mare of Easttown”. Like everything else, production on the series had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress jokes, “Now that I’m going to have to go back to work, I’m like, ‘Oh f**k, I’ve forgotten how to act.’ It will be with some extraordinary back-to-work protocols, which are great. But when you’re an actor in a film or a TV piece, social distancing is obviously sometimes just not possible, based on the scene.”