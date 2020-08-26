Paul Rudd Clarifies That He Wasn’t In The Running For Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ Role

Despite previous reports, Paul Rudd says he was not up for the role of Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster film “Titanic”.

The actor, 50, denied rumours circulating that he turned down the acclaimed role, which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio, during a new interview with The Ringer‘s “10 Questions With With Kyle Brandt” podcast.

“No, no that’s not true. I was never in the running. I just had a real interest in it because my father was a Titanic expert,” Rudd explained.

Adding, “That was how he made his living. Talking about the Titanic. So when they announced they were making this film I really wanted to get in on it for my dad. But no we were not in the running.”

Rudd addressed the rumour once before during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2019, saying that while they were on set of 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet” he had talked with DiCaprio about what would become his iconic “Titanic” role.

But during the new podcast interview, Rudd explained what really went down: “And then there was a moment in time where it was my last day of shooting where we were all going out and I was in a car with him. And there was a story that came out that said I was the one who talked him into doing the movie. That’s not true at all.”

He added, “But he had been offered the movie and we were talking about it in the car and I said ‘That would be amazing! How cool!’ And so it was one of those moments where I look back and think wow this is a real ‘Forrest Gump’ kind of moment. How did I wind up in this spot? And you kind of look back and think that was an interesting thing. I was in a car with Leo talking about ‘Titanic’ but they hadn’t shot it yet. And he hadn’t even signed on to do it yet.”