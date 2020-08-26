Alan Silva Broke His Neck The Last Time He Performed Recent ‘AGT’ Stunt

Alan Silva performed a dangerous feat on “America’s Got Talent” that was more risky than some viewers may realize.

Silva put on a breathtaking aerial display that concluded with a heart-stopping drop over a bed of spikes. One would be forgiven for believing there are full safety measures in place. “AGT” judge Howie Mandel insisted that is not the case.

“I think what the people at home who have to vote don’t know, you almost didn’t do it,” Mandel explained. “I don’t know if you could tell that the stage was wet and slippery, number 1. Number 2, there was too much wind. Usually, you do that inside.

“And then number 3, you did something where the last time you did it you broke your neck,” he continued. “So taking all these three into consideration, it’s your vote, America!”

The incredible feat took place on the August 25 quarter-finals episode of “AGT”.