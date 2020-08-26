Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Change The Title Of Sussex Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal charity has now become MWX Foundation, it’s been reported.

According to Hello! and Daily Mail, the Sussex Royal Foundation filed paperwork to change its name on August 5.

Paperwork was submitted at Companies House, with the name change only appearing on the Company House website for the Private Limited Company.

It’s thought the name could be short for Markle Windsor Foundation.

The amendment had initially been filed on July 29, but was quickly withdrawn.

The name change comes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan would no longer use the Sussex Royal name after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

“Given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,'” a statement on their website read.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Harry and Meghan, who now live in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie, also recently announced they were working on their non-profit Archewell.

Upon announcing their non-profit back in April, Harry and Meghan explained the name.

“Before Sussex Royal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they said. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”