‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Does His Best Ted Nugent In ‘Reno 911!’ Reboot

“Weird Al” Yankovic just went country.

The parody musician kicked his parody stylings up a notch, in the new reboot of “Reno 911!” on Quibi, by playing country star Ted Nugent.

In a clip from the show, Weird Al’s Nugent is backstage before a political rally, having a look at a specially designed T-shirt gun.

Except that as he finally heads out on-stage, Nugent has grabbed a different gun from the T-shirt gun he’d been looking at.

Part 1 of the “Reno 911!” revival started in May, with Part 2 coming soon.