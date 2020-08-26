Celebrity Friends Wish Macaulay Culkin A Happy 40th Birthday

Macaulay Culkin’s 40th birthday is trending on Wednesday as the well wishes pour in for the star.

From fans to famous friends, the “Home Alone” and “My Girl” icon is feeling the love.

Pal Sarah Michelle Gellar was one of the first stars to post about the actor, taking to her Instagram stories to share a sweet message, “I’ve known you too many years to count but damn you are like a fine wine.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Got Macaulay Culkin To Join ‘American Horror Story’ Thanks To ‘Crazy, Erotic Sex’ Scene With Kathy Bates

She added, “Although you would prob want to be a Mountain Dew.”

Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Paris Jackson, who is Culkin’s goddaughter, shared her own heartwarming post.

“Happy birthday ♥️,” she wrote to Instagram, captioning a series of photos. “I absolutely adore you. Thanks for teaching me fine art and how to waltz that one time.”

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Is Trying To Have Children With Brenda Song

Culkin’s longtime love Brenda Song shared a loving message to her Beau to Instagram.

Captioning a sweet photo from last Christmas, Song shared, “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, loyal, honest, brilliant and funny you are and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist.”

She added, “I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Culkin also got in on the action, sharing a hilarious tweet: “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Even Guinness World Records can’t believe Kevin McAllister is 40-years-old:

Sorry, hold up a second, Macaulay Culkin is 40 today?! — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 26, 2020

Fans also go into the action, sending love to Culkin over Twitter:

Macaulay Culkin turned 40 today 😳 pic.twitter.com/RAYo49UJDP — Gemma (@Gee_Gall) August 26, 2020

I was not emotionally prepared for Macaulay Culkin to turn 40 today. — andrew turley (🧠🍩, 💔➡️❤️) (@casio_juarez) August 26, 2020